BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week five of an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

Running 10K for Easter

After committing to run the 10K for the CFJC TV Boogie the Bridge, I've set myself the ambitious goal of completing the race within an hour. This means achieving a running pace of six minutes per kilometre.

Our Sunday training sessions convened at Westsyde Centennial Park, and with a clear morning sky, we embarked on our run along the river trails towards North Shore. The objective for Sunday's run was to reach the five kilometre mark and then turn back.

During our run, our fantastic coach Jo encouraged us to share three things with the group: our place of birth, the number of siblings we have, and which Easter dinner delicacy we were eagerly anticipating. So, I'll share those with you as well: I was born in Mumbai, India, and I have two older sisters, Swati and Dixita. As for Easter dinner, I was looking forward to indulging in Canadian desserts prepared by my mother-in-law.

We completed the run in one hour and 15 minutes, which I consider to be a decent start to my training journey. Looking forward to our next session and the progress we'll make together. Talk to you all next week!

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

Just keep breathing

I’ll be honest, I did not want to go for a run on a Tuesday evening after a full day of work, and running around to pick up and drop off my kid. However after running with the 10K Sweet, 21K Sweet group on Tuesday evening through Westsyde, I was more than glad I worked up the willpower to get out and make it in time for the session.

Starting out on the workout, my legs were stiff and I wasn’t feeling as good as I would have liked. After the first few minutes though, that didn’t seem to matter because I had other things to focus on that allowed my mind to unwind — like getting out in a different neighbourhood, having fun trying out some hill running techniques, and focusing on breathing through the stress of the day.

The energy of the group also made the evening worthwhile. It felt good to be around other people who also seemed glad to be able to run off the mayhem of work, commuting, getting kids to activities, etc. Running in this session felt like decompressing after the start of a busy week, and I didn’t realize how much I needed that movement to reset my mind until after it was over.

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Hitting the hills

We’re in the fifth week of RUNClub training, and it’s time to really dig into the drills that will help strengthen my running, and hopefully shave off the minutes and seconds from my final finish time.

With a number of 10K runs under my belt now, I can feel my endurance improving. That’s not to say each run is easy, but I’m now used to the distance. Hills can still throw me for a loop, and that has been the focus of this week’s training.

This week, coaches gave us tips about hill training, which basically involves running up and down a hill a number of times in order to build up strength. We were encouraged to stay in control, be mindful of our steps, and to not charge up the hill. Avoiding injury is key, especially with just a few weeks to go until Boogie.

I’ll be building more hill training into my weekly workouts. I have yet to discover enthusiasm for repeatedly running up hills, but I don’t want to plateau in my running progress — so it's upwards and onwards!

This week’s Easter Sunday morning run left me feeling thankful again for this community of runners who show up each week and intentionally encourage each other to keep going, even if the hills feel daunting. Our 10K group chatted companionably with each other as we ran through Westsyde, and the conversation made the run fly by.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops