Time served, curfew for man who led Kamloops Mounties on dangerous chase

Photo: RCMP Ryan Thomas Frisk-Weir

A Kamloops man who “just missed” hitting a police cruiser during a dangerous high-speed chase has been prohibited from driving for a year, but he has avoided any new jail time.

Ryan Thomas Frisk-Weir, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and one count each of dangerous driving and breach of a probation order.

Court heard Frisk-Weir was spotted driving a stolen pickup truck on Tranquille Road on April 17, 2023. Police followed the truck across the Halston Bridge before a close call on the Tk’emlups reserve.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the truck veered away from a police vehicle at the last second.

“The truck just missed hitting the officer’s vehicle and sped off at a high rate of speed,” he said. "It was not able to be stopped and officers called off the pursuit.”

The truck had been stolen two weeks earlier from the parking lot of the Coast Kamloops Hotel on Rogers Way. Varesi said police also spotted Frisk-Weir behind the wheel of the Ford F-350 the day it was stolen.

Defence lawyer Ken Walker pointed to Frisk-Weir’s good behaviour while on very restrictive bail conditions as proof he can be trusted to serve his sentence in the community.

“This is a pretty serious event and the Crown initially took the view that he should go to real jail for a long period of time,” he said.

"Because he’s been able to show he can work in the community, the Crown has given him this opportunity. His seven months of good behaviour with a bracelet is a good indicator.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 84 days time served plus a one-year conditional sentence order, which will see Frisk-Weir required to abide by the terms of a curfew for the next 12 months.

He was also issued a one-year driving prohibition.