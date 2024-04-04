Operator of Clearwater RV park's sewage system fined $37K for noncompliance, province says

Photo: Dutch Lake Resort & RV Park

The operator of a sewage treatment system at a lakeside campground in Clearwater has been ordered to pay more than $37,000 in fines for failing to comply with provincial wastewater regulations.

Nordstrom Enterprises, which operates the sewage treatment system at Dutch Lake Resort & RV Park, was fined $37,625 in February following an investigation by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

According to the province, Nordstrom failed to install a flow-measurement device, ground-monitoring wells and ventilation ports, and failed to record monthly effluent volumes.

Nordstrom was fined for similar violations in 2020 and 2021, according to the ministry.

The most recent fine was reduced by $1,500 because Nordstrom showed it has engaged a third party consultant to address the issues.