City of Kamloops says part of Schubert, Rivers Trail closed as work crews remove abandoned intake structure

A stretch of Schubert Drive and the Rivers Trail has been temporarily closed between Spruce Avenue and Juniper Avenue as work crews remove abandoned underground infrastructure.

According to the City of Kamloops, a sidewalk closure and traffic detour will be in effect through the month of April.

“The City of Kamloops has contracted Extreme Excavating Ltd. to complete removal of an abandoned intake structure and underground chamber within the property located at 385 Schubert Drive and in the North Thompson River,” the city said on its website.

The work will involve the demolition and removal of an abandoned concrete structure and the placement of fill material.

Construction is scheduled to take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., but possible evening and weekend work may be required.

The city warned residents that heavy equipment and vibratory equipment will be in use, encouraging neighbours to pack fragile items to avoid damage due to vibrations.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are asked to follow signage in the area for detour information.