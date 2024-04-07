TRU seeking 60 homestay families for international students

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is in search of 60 households that are willing to open their doors to international students over the coming summer months.

In a news release, TRU said its homestay program allows international students to immerse themselves in Canadian culture by staying with local families, improving their language skills and attending classes and activities.

"Broadening horizons and fostering intercultural understanding lies at the heart of Thompson Rivers University's homestay program,” said TRU vice-president International, Baihua Chadwick.

“It is a community that empowers supportive and immersive experiences for students from around the world.”

Students between the ages of 14 to 19 will be visiting from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico, Ghana and Columbia to participate in a two or four-week language and culture program this July and August.

The students' curriculum includes language studies, intercultural workshop and electives for topics such as sustainability, leadership and STEM.

Those who host the students will receive a weekly stipend to cover room and board and support from the university’s homestay team.

Families are expected to provide students with breakfast, lunch and cooked dinners, and ensuring they feel welcomed and cared for, TRU said.

Additionally, hosts are required to transport the students to and from the airport and are invited to take the students to local activities and on weekend sightseeing trips.

"My favourite part of being a homestay parent is the learning that comes with having students. My kids and I get to grow and understand more about the country they are from and the way of life in that country,” one recent Homestay parent said.

“After meeting some very wonderful people through Homestay, I plan to visit some of the countries where my students have come from and perhaps even see them while I am there.”

More information on the homestay family program is available online.