Smoke still visible, but three-hectare wildfire east of Merritt now under control: BCWS

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire located east of Merritt has been classified as under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Petit Creek wildfire, which was discovered Tuesday evening east of Merritt, has now been classified as under control.

"We won't see it getting any larger in size," said Nicole Bonnett, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

According to the BCWS, the fire grew to just under three hectares in size and was discovered burning three kilometres east of Petit Creek, east of Merritt. The fire is believed to be human caused.

On Wednesday, crews completed a guard around the fire in places where it was safe for them to work, tying in roads with hand guard.

Bonnett said as of Thursday morning there were 13 BCWS firefighters on site, where the forest fuels and organic vegetative material has stopped burning.

'There's still some smoke that's visible for the non vegetative inorganic materials that are burning," she said.

"Those we won't be actioning, but we'll be keeping an eye on the area to make sure there's no other activity that flares up with the organic matter."

Bonnett said firefighters had to contend with some inorganic materials burning, including vehicles and propane tanks, adding crews steered clear of these areas to avoid exposure to hazardous smoke or shrapnel from exploding materials.

She said BCWS firefighters don't have the same personal protective equipment that a structural firefighter, who is trained in structure response and non-organic materials, would wear.

"So we don't respond to those [fires], we just will go and monitor where it's spreading into the wildland and then address those pieces where it's safe to do — which is what we did in this particular instance."

With the summer season a few months away, Bonnett said it's a good time to look into FireSmart principles and encouraged residents to prepare their properties to be more resistant to wildfires.

Bonnett noted there aren't any open burning prohibitions in the Kamloops Fire Centre at this time, and encouraged anyone doing any kind of burning to make sure they stay vigilant and have appropriate tools and water on site.