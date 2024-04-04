BCWS, TRU partner to create new training, research opportunities for wildfire fight

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

Thompson Rivers University will play a key role in B.C.’s wildfire fight moving forward, following an announcement Thursday by Premier David Eby that the university will partner with the BC Wildfire Service to train and educate firefighters and experts.

Work to get the BC Wildfire Training and Education Centre off the ground is already underway, Eby said, and students could be enrolled by next year.

Eby said the need is obvious, pointing to last summer’s record-setting wildfire season in the province.

“We need to continue to show leadership to address these issues and do things better,” he said, surrounded on a stage at TRU by BCWS staffers.

"We owe a debt to the people standing here with me today but also to all British Columbians who live in communities threatened by wildfire.”

Eby said he expects the new centre to be “world-leading” in terms of wildfire research and training.

“This will be a first of its kind centre in North America, where people can earn credits for this type of work and training toward a degree,” he said.

"It will be a partnership between TRU and the BC Wildfire Service.”

Eby and TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the centre will offer everything from basic training for wildland firefighters to post-doctoral research.

More to come …

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:55 a.m.

B.C. Premier David Eby is in Kamloops on the campus of Thompson Rivers University making an announcement regarding wildfire education.

Details are few, but the announcement is expected to be in regards to TRU’s upstart Institute of Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency, which received final approval in December from the university’s board of governors.

Eby and Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of forests, will be on hand for the 11 a.m. announcement.

TRU officials have said they hope the new institute will position the university as an “international leader” in wildfire science.

The institute’s initial research team will be headed up by Mike Flannigan, a BC Research Chair and renowned expert on wildfires, as well as Jill Harvey, a Canada Research Chair in fire ecology, and Lauchlan Fraser, an NSERC Industrial Research Chair in ecosystem reclamation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.