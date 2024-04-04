Clearwater, Barriere mayors say speed limiters welcome but problem still persists

Following an announcement from the province that speed-limiter devices will be implemented in many commercial vehicles on B.C. highways, the mayors of Clearwater and Barriere say it’s “another tool in the toolbox” — but it won’t be a magic bullet.

The devices will be installed in commercial vehicles weighing more than 11,793 kilograms and built after 1994. They’ll be mandatory on April 5 and will limit the vehicles to 105 kilometres per hour.

Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell and Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer have taken up the cause of highway safety in the wake of a series of deadly collisions on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Stamer said the technology is welcome, but he still has concerns about out of province drivers, adding the devices aren’t the “end all” of what’s needed on B.C. highways.

“I would hazard a guess that if that truck isn't licensed in BC, it's not going to be a requirement. So all the trucking firms in Alberta and Saskatchewan and across Canada, they're not going to have to put speed limiters into their trucks,” Stamer said.

“We have to have a change in legislation at the provincial level and we have to have an inter-provincial agreement with other provinces so that we can start penalizing the drivers for these driving infractions.”

Blackwell agreed, adding that the devices are a step in the right direction to getting mandatory dash cams in every commercial vehicle.

Drivers found without a device or one that’s improperly programmed will face a fine, but Blackwell said changes to enforcement may also be needed.

“One area that we need to turn the pressure up on lobbying the province to have an inter-provincial agreement on enforcement,” Blackwell said.

“So that what you do in B.C. follows you home to Alberta, Saskatchewan, etc.”

He said he wants to ensure that consequences from infractions escalate for frequent offenders.

Blackwell said enforcement is “okay right now” but added that there is little chance of encountering RCMP or CVSE on Highway 5 north of Clearwater towards Valemount and things get “a little bit wild.”

Stamer said he wants to ensure the level of enforcement keep up in the area to ensure commercial drivers are being safe.

“It’s keeping people from making those unsafe choices, and that we want to continue with that level of enforcement in the near future,” Stamer said.

The province says some vehicles are exempt, such as emergency vehicles and motorhomes. Other provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, already require commercial trucks to be fitted with the devices.

Commercial vehicles will also require warning devices be installed in trucks that alert drivers if a vehicle's "dump box" is raised.

- with files from The Canadian Press