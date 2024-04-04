Kamloops woman says she found suspicious baggie along with kids' Easter treats after park event

Photo: Hailey Wilsher A Kamloops woman says she found this baggie filled with a white powder with her children's Easter candy after a weekend Riverside Park Easter egg hunt.

A Kamloops woman who attended a weekend Easter egg hunt with her two children says she was shocked to find what appeared to be a baggie of drugs in her kids’ candy haul.

Hailey Wilsher told Castanet Kamloops her two children, ages four and seven, poured out their baskets of treats in a pile on the bedroom floor in their home. When Wilsher went to pick up and sift through the candies, she found the baggie, which was filled with a white powder substance.

“To be honest, the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Holy crap, my child could literally have died,’” Wilsher said.

“My child could have ingested this and overdosed and died — and I probably wouldn't have even known what happened.”

Wilsher said they had attended Easter Eggstravaganza, an annual event hosted by Motion Church in Riverside Park on Saturday, March 30. She said her family attends every year, noting there is an area fenced off for the event, and volunteers do a sweep of the area ahead of time.

“I'm very cautious. Like, even Halloween, you know, every single piece of my kids’ candy gets checked over,” she said.

“For some reason this time, I just didn't do that right away. Because you're there with your church and this awesome community, and you just don't think about it. But unfortunately, you do need to think about it.”

She said she’s taught her kids not to touch items like this on the ground, but she thinks it could have been grabbed by mistake in the fervour of the Easter egg hunt and taken home unnoticed.

“I know for a fact, me and my fiance are not drug users, so it was really, really shocking to see — especially in my children's bedroom,” Wilsher said.

She said she has contacted Motion Church about the baggie, adding she believes they did “everything in their power” to put on a safe event and she doesn’t blame them at all about what happened.

A spokesperson for the church told Castanet Kamloops they were aware of the incident, and the leadership team would be discussing it.

“We take the safety of kids very, very seriously,” he said.

The spokesperson said the event space was fenced off and two sweeps were conducted — but the outside area is still a public place, shared with other park users.

Wilsher also contacted police about the baggie as she was uncomfortable having it on her property, but they encouraged her to simply throw it out, and told her it would take more work to have it brought into the station.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said she couldn’t speak to the specific conversation that happened, but noted if someone finds any suspicious-looking substance, they can call the police for help.

“If I was calling, I would just say ‘I found what I think is drugs, I'm not comfortable picking them up.’ Just describe the situation, and we can assist in the disposal of them,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn said it’s also important to note that doing drugs in a park is still not allowed.

“Decriminalization is an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act — and that’s only to a certain amount anyway, the possession of — but those substances are still controlled substances. And they're still toxic, and they're still hazardous,” she said.

“If somebody comes across that, don't be afraid to call us.”

Evelyn said it isn’t common, but it isn’t the first time she’s heard of people finding bags of suspected drugs.

“Sometimes people have brought it in too, and we'll always say, call if you can first so that we know what's coming as well, for disposal.”

Wilsher said she is now considering taking the baggie to get tested to see if she can determine its contents before disposing of it. She wants to encourage others to be vigilant, adding she believes this incident shows that something needs to change in society as far as drug use is concerned.

“Even before this happening to my family, just even walking down the street with my children, and the questions I get from them. But that's the biggest thing is, I think the community, in some way or another needs to get together and, I don’t know — just something needs to change.”