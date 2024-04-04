City of Kamloops, union settle grievance over change to bylaw department

Photo: KTW File photo

The City of Kamloops has reached an agreement with the union representing its former bylaw officers, whose jobs were restructured to focus more on street issues as Community Service Officers back in 2020, spurring arbitration.

In a press release, the city says, though it and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Local 900, are bound by a non-disclosure agreement, the entirety of the dispute has been resolved. The statement, goes on to say the city is grateful to be able to leverage the “significant benefits of the restructuring and continue to serve the community.”

Acting chief administrative officer Byron McCorkell, who led the restructuring under his previous title as community and protective services director, told Castanet Kamloops the city is pleased with how the resolution went with the union and the CSO program can now move forward.

“We can get our schedule completely filled out and start moving towards providing the services that we originally intended to do at a higher level,” McCorkell said.

Issues the union had in the arbitration surrounded a required physical fitness test for the job, amalgamating bylaws and jail guard positions, compensation for their affected members, scheduling and bumping rights — the act of being able to transfer into other positions based on seniority.

CUPE 900 president Ken Davis told Castanet Kamloops that he could not say much, other than that all outstanding matters related to the bylaw restructuring arbitration have been resolved to the satisfaction of both the union and city.

“The matter is fully, and finally, resolved,” Davis said, adding he feels members will be satisfied with the result.

Davis said affected union members will be notified over the coming weeks of how the resolution impacts them.

Costs covered by reserves

Asked what the agreement is costing the city in terms of compensation, McCorkell said he could not comment specifically on that due to the non-disclosure agreement.

However, he said he’s heard a “narrative on the street” that the arbitration or legal proceedings from this dispute cost up to $4 million, which is not correct.

“The cost was a fraction of that,” McCorkell said, adding he could not specify how much of a fraction due to the NDA.

He said the city has a reserve fund for labour issues it draws from to cover these expenses.

“We can accommodate everything we've managed to do with our union to resolve this issue within that [reserve] so there's no need to request any new funds,” McCorkell said.

CSO program remains

While the new CSO program will remain in place, details surrounding schedules are still being determined.

“We were working around an eight hour shift, we're probably going to look to the union to go to a 12 hour shift that better fits with the RCMP and our and our jail operations,” McCorkell said.

He said he doesn’t perceive there being any issue with the schedule on that front.

“The next problem, of course, is you're going to a seven day work week, which means obviously weekends, and then we already have an evening shift. So we're working through all that,” McCorkell said.

McCorkell said the custodial guard position will not be reverting back to a separate position and will remain part of the CSO job, adding how many hours those shifts will be is part of the scheduling details being worked out.

“We want that relationship with the RCMP. We want our staff to be seen as a partner to them,” McCorkell said of the decision to amalgamate the guard and bylaw position.

McCorkell told Castanet the physical fitness test will remain in place with the same parameters set out in 2020, but the city has agreed to review it further with the union going forward.

Asked if any former bylaw officers who were displaced will be returned to their positions, McCorkell said “there's going to be a few folks that are going to move around.”

“I can't get into specifics, but I believe our union is quite pleased with the outcome on that,” he said.

“We'll assign folks as needed, where needed and move out from there.”

The deal comes just a few months after the City of Kamloops lost its appeal of an arbitration decision that ruled the city violated its collective agreement when it altered its bylaws department and ordered the two sides to find a resolution.

Arbitrator said city breached collective agreement

The municipality and CUPE Local 900 went to arbitration at the end of March 2022 in a dispute over eliminating the bylaw services officer and jail guard positions and replacing them with the new CSO position.

Arbitrator Andrew Sims found the city was wrong in assuming it could impose new qualifications and requirements as part of its restructuring. He also dismissed the union’s belief that it had a contractual right to resist the creation of a new position.

Sims found that while the city had the right to restructure the bylaws department, it violated its collective agreement with CUPE 900 by including “probation” in new job descriptions and by altering shift work.

In addition, Sims found the city “prematurely and contrary to the collective agreement, advised the incumbent employees that, as a consequence of its reorganization, and its posting of the new position, their positions were eliminated.” Sims said the incumbent employees were entitled to continue in their positions until the city had obtained necessary permission to post jobs involving non-normal shifts and rotating shifts.

Sims also found options given to incumbent employees by the city were insufficiently precise with respect to their individual right to continue in their existing position until the terms of the new jobs were negotiated and with respect to their options as a result of their job’s elimination, to allow them to make reliable and informed choices.

While the union was seeking an order that the affected employees be compensated for lost wages and reinstated in their former positions, Sims did not issue such an order, reserving remedial measures while giving the two sides time to negotiate an agreement.

There were 32 employees impacted, seven of whom were working as community services officers as of last summer. Bylaws officers were paid $33.50 an hour, while civilian guards earned $25.72 per hour.

The remaining 25 employees either took jobs elsewhere with the city (some at lower pay), took severance pay (one week’s pay for each year worked, to a maximum of 10 weeks’ pay, eligible to those who have worked for the city for at least 10 years) or retired.

New direction could have sufficed

The union asserted the duties performed by the new community services officer position were virtually unchanged, while the city’s stance was the new position is markedly different from the two prior positions.

“My conclusion is that some of the changes described were a sign of increases in the volume of demands being placed on the City rather than a fundamental change in the duties themselves,” Sims said.

“In several respects, what the City sought to achieve to respond to citizen concerns could have been implemented by simply directing Bylaw Enforcement Officers as to how to carry out these duties. If they wanted the officers to do more of the clean-up of homeless sites or camps, rather than calling the contractor, it could have given direction, and perhaps more resources, to that end. If it wanted more initiative taken to mediate private disputes, it could have mandated that. No obvious steps were taken in these directions. Some of the alleged changes were due to increased volumes. That is not in itself indicative of a change in duties, although it may indicate a need for management to redistribute its existing resources.”

Peace officer status sought next

According to the city’s statement issued Wednesday, staff and council will continue to advocate for more supports for the program through the designation of Peace Officer status for the CSOs.

“By working together to move forward, we continue to prioritize the safety of our community for residents, businesses, visitors and employees,” the release stated.

McCorkell told Castanet that about six years ago the former bylaw department was averaging about 7,000 calls a year for service, but it is now seeing upwards of 24,000 calls a year, and those numbers are continuing to go up every month.

“The restructuring of the Community Services Division and the enhanced training provided to our CSOs is responsive to the significant changes seen in our community and the increased requirements put on municipalities to respond to those changes, particularly as they relate to crime and social disorder,” the city's press release stated.