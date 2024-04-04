Judge orders government-funded lawyer appointed for Tiny House Warrior's appeal

Photo: KTW file

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered a lawyer be appointed to help a Tiny House Warrior navigate her appeal following a conviction for storming into a high-level 2018 meeting between Trans Mountain executives and First Nations leaders.

Nicole Manuel was one of three Tiny House Warriors protesters arrested on Dec. 10, 2018, after storming the meeting, which took place in rented space on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith ruled in Manuel’s favour on Tuesday, ordering a lawyer be appointed to help her appeal her conviction stemming from the 2018 incident.

Manuel was part of a trio of protesters who deliberately spilled red paint outside the university’s Campus Activity Centre before storming the meeting inside, where representatives from Natural Resources Canada and Trans Mountain were meeting with Indigenous leaders under the guidance of former Supreme Court of Canada Justice Frank Iacobucci.

Manuel was convicted of mischief in relation to the spilled paint and of assault for her part in a skirmish with a former Mountie who was working as a Trans Mountain security contractor.

She was placed on a 12-month probation order and given a conditional discharge, meaning the conviction would not show on her criminal record if she completed the probationary period without incident.

Lawyer will be appointed

Manuel was denied legal aid for her appeal, but she applied last year to have the court appoint a government-funded lawyer “in the interests of justice.”

Smith said Tuesday he was convinced it would not be fair to Manuel to deny the application, at the centre of which was a hefty $4,000 bill for trial transcripts that she is unable to shoulder on her own.

“The practical effect of dismissing her application is that she will not be able to pursue her appeal, in effect her access to justice will have been denied due to her inability to pay for transcripts,” Smith said.

“On the other hand, if her application succeeds, she will be eligible for funding for counsel, who will be able to obtain the transcripts at no cost to Ms. Manuel.”

Smith granted the application.

The Tiny House Warriors are a First Nations group opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Manuel and her sister, Kanahus, are prominent members of the group and both have been politically active for decades.

The Manuel sisters, daughters of former Neskonlith Chief Arthur Manuel, were arrested in 2001 after erecting a highway blockade near Sun Peaks, protesting the development of the mountain resort. Both were later convicted of intimidation charges and sentenced to serve short jail sentences.

Manuel will return to court on May 13, by which time she is expected to have her lawyer in place.