Man charged with robbery, assaulting police officer on North Shore

Photo: Castanet

A man has been arrested on serious assault and robbery allegations, including allegedly assaulting a police officer, following an incident Tuesday afternoon in North Kamloops, according to Mounties.

Police said officers responded to Angus Street and Mackenzie Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of two people fighting, followed by a plea for police.

“Officers arrived and located a man with serious injuries and a suspect nearby,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Shortly after, the suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer.”

Police say the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and the police officer was uninjured.

Jamie Jason Gillam, 26, was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000, aggravated assault and assault of a police officer. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance scheduled April 10.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed, has information or video related to the incident to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.