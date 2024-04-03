Halston Bridge to close overnight Sunday while work crews continue rehab project

Photo: Castanet Drivers approach the west end of the Halston Bridge in North Kamloops.

The Halston Bridge will close overnight Sunday to allow crews to continue rehabilitation work that has been ongoing for the better part of a year.

The span will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Drivers are advised to make alternate plans.

“A full closure is needed as part of the Halston Bridge rehabilitation project, which, once complete, will make the bridge safer with less maintenance required,” B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement.

“The project includes resurfacing of the bridge deck replacement of the deck joints and improvements at the east abutment.”

There is no indication from the ministry when the project is expected to be complete. Work was supposed to have begun last May and continue for 12 months, but the project was delayed and did not get underway until July.