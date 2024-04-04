City of Kamloops has 1,000 tree coupons available for residents through annual program

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Kamloops’ annual tree coupon program is back, with a total of 1,000 coupons available for residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a news release, the city said the coupons, which have a $20 or $50 value depending on the price of the selected tree, are available for residents within Kamloops’ municipal boundaries from April 2 until June 14.

Coupons are are only available at six participating local nurseries, including Agri Supply, Art Knapp Plantland, the Aberdeen and North Shore Canadian Tire locations, Lyons Garden and Landscape Centre and Purity Feed Co.

Residents will be asked to supply proof of address, such as a drivers licence or a city utility or property tax statement to receive a coupon, which are only available at the time of purchase of an eligible tree.

More information about the tree coupon program can be found on the City of Kamloops website.