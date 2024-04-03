B.C. premier will be in Kamloops on Thursday for wildfire-related announcement

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Kamloops on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby will be in Kamloops on Thursday on the campus of Thompson Rivers University for an announcement regarding wildfire education.

Details are few, but the announcement is expected to be in regards to TRU’s upstart Institute of Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency, which received final approval in December from the university’s board of governors.

Eby and Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of forests, will be on hand for the 11 a.m. announcement.

TRU officials have said they hope the new institute will position the university as an “international leader” in wildfire science.

The institute’s initial research team will be headed up by Mike Flannigan, a BC Research Chair and renowned expert on wildfires, as well as Jill Harvey, a Canada Research Chair in fire ecology, and Lauchlan Fraser, an NSERC Industrial Research Chair in ecosystem reclamation.

“It’s an impressive emerging area of research strength for TRU,” university President Brett Fairbairn said during a December board meeting.

“Creating this institute is the creation of an organizational structure that supports that work that connects across the campus and other partners beyond.”

The institute was green-lit with funding for three years, with a proposed annual operating budget of a little more than $200,000. After three years, the institute will rely on funding from grants, contracts and government sources.

One of the institute’s long-term goals is to develop undergraduate course programming over the next three to five years, with the eventual goal of establishing a dedicated wildfire science degree — which would be a first in Canada.

Check Castanet Kamloops on Thursday afternoon to find out more about the announcement.