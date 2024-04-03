Mounties target Kamloops drug trade, gangsters with four-day sweep

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police seized drugs, cash and weapons, and made 27 arrests from March 20 to March 24 in an operation targeting the local drug trade.

Kamloops Mounties say dozens of people were arrested and guns were seized last month in a police sweep targeting local gangsters and drug dealers.

On March 20, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., the province's anti-gang police agency, and the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team arrived in the city to assist the Kamloops RCMP with an effort to suppress drug traffickers.

Over the four days, police arrested 27 people and seized more than two kilograms of illegal drugs including suspected meth, cocaine and fentanyl. RCMP also seized two handguns, a replica handgun, knives, bear mace and batons.

According to the Kamloops RCMP, they requested UGET’s assistance “following a series of enforcement actions related to the local drug trafficking trade.”

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment remains steadfast in our strategic priorities by targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking, weapons offences and violence,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

Throughout the course of the weekend, 24 police files were spawned from the operation for drug offences, weapons, suspicious vehicles and occurrences, warrant executions and prohibited driving, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to criminal or suspicious activities in Kamloops is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.