A small wildfire was reported west of Merritt late Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Petit Creek. As of 9:18 p.m. it was listed as out of control but was less than one hectare in size.

The human caused fire was discovered around 5:45 p.m.

There are no evacuation notices or area restrictions related to the fire.