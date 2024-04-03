Small wildfire west of Merritt grows to more than three hectares in size, still out of control: BCWS

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A small fire was discovered west of Merritt around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

UPDATE: 10:52 p.m.

A wildfire burning west of Merritt has grown to more than three hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The small blaze was discovered on Tuesday evening in the Petit Creek area north of Canford.

The fire is still listed as out of control, but no structures are believed to be threatened.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:48 a.m.

A small wildfire was reported west of Merritt late Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Petit Creek. As of 9:18 p.m. it was listed as out of control but was less than one hectare in size.

The human caused fire was discovered around 5:45 p.m.

There are no evacuation notices or area restrictions related to the fire.