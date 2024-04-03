Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery offers chance to win new Orchards Walk house

A brand new home in Orchards Walk is up for grabs as the annual Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery gets underway.

The home was constructed between July and February by TRU trades and technology students, and will now be raffled off to a new owner in an effort to raise funds for the Kamloops Y.

Bryce Herman, spokesperson for the Kamloops Y, said funds raised will go towards seniors programs, youth programs, shelter services for women, community outreach and mental health services, among others.

“These funds are vital to enriching lives, because at the end of the day, none of us need these services until we're looking for them,” Herman said.

“We try to be there to support community need.”

The home is more than 2,600 square feet in size, and valued at just under $1 million. It includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two floors and one custom ping-pong table.

Herman said after TRU students construct the home in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders Association, the Kamloops Y buys the home for a cheap price.

“But we pay more than what the actual contribution is, because out of that portion that we contribute back on the purchase, [some] money goes back to the Home Builders Association to help develop trades in our community,” Herman said.

“This truly is a win-win-win situation [for] everybody that's involved. This partnership has been going on for approximately 28 years.”

According to Herman, the same event has been tried in other locations, but has never reached the same success as in Kamloops.

The fundraiser itself includes the home lottery, a 50/50 raffle and several bonus prizes. Altogether, last year’s fundraiser brought in more than $1 million.

If enough tickets are purchased, the 50/50 raffle can reach a $2-million jackpot. Those who purchase 50/50 raffle tickets will also be entered to win bonus prizes as well.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The deadline to purchase tickets is on June 19, and the final draws will be held on June 26.

More information on the home and tickets are available online.