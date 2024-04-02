Kamloops ice cream shops open for season as summer approaches

Photo: Castanet File

Ice cream shops across Kamloops are officially opening their doors for the 2024 season with summer and warmer weather on the horizon.

The Ice Cream Social opened its doors at the beginning of March, while Scoopz Ice Cream opened up March 23 and the Frozen Paddle officially opened on Tuesday.

Adrianne Erlandson, owner and operator of Scoopz, said ice cream season has started strong but is always dependent on the weather.

“The first couple days everyone seems to come out just because you've opened up and are coming by to say hi,” Erlandson said.

“It just depends on the weather. On the sunny beautiful days we’ll be lined up all day. Cloudy or not-so-warm days, it's a bit quieter.”

Erlandson said Scoopz began to include vegan ice cream options last year, and is now looking to expand its dairy free selection.

“It was always like the one thing people kept requesting that we didn't have, because we have the non-dairy sorbets, but like a creamy dairy free option,” she said.

“This suppliers that I found makes a phenomenal product. I'm really pleased, customers are really pleased, so everyone's happy.”

Scoopz Ice Cream is open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends on Lorne Street.

The Ice Cream Social on Tranquille Road is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The Frozen Paddle on Victoria Street is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.