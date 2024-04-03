Deadly shotgun blast fired from close range inside Cache Creek home, judge told

Photo: KTW file

A gunshot blast that killed a man inside a Cache Creek home five years ago was fired from close range — likely about four feet away, a B.C. Supreme Court judge was told Tuesday.

Corey Harkness, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2019, slaying of Brock Ledoux, who was shot dead inside a home in Cache Creek. The trial got underway last week.

Court has heard Ledoux was shot inside a home on Collins Road in Cache Creek, not long after he sent Harkness inside in an attempt to score drugs.

Teri Fawcett, the Crown’s star witness, testified last week that she watched through a window from the street while Harkness shot Ledoux. She described the blast and the flash that accompanied the shot.

"I seen Corey’s body just slightly move back. I seen Brock look like somebody hammered him real bad in his chest,” she said. "I seen his hands come up, and then he just got tossed to the other side of the room — out of my sight.”

Gun fired from close range

Taking the stand on Tuesday was Dr. Jason Doyle, a Vernon-based forensic pathologist. He performed Ledoux’s autopsy eight days after he was shot dead.

Doyle described characteristics of Ledoux’s 10-centimetre gunshot wound and why he was of the opinion that it was caused by a shotgun fired from a few feet away.

“The shotgun muzzle was at close range,” he said, estimating the barrel to have been about four feet from Ledoux when the trigger was pulled, give or take two feet.

Doyle said he found two pieces of plastic inside Ledoux’s wound, which he said came from the wad of the shotgun shell.

“That’s again consistent with this being a fairly close-range wound,” he said.

Warrant issued for witness

Earlier on Tuesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker issued a warrant for a Crown witness who had been subpoenaed but failed to show up to court.

The warrant for Kenneth Boyko was issued on Tuesday morning. He was arrested later in the day.

Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro said Boyko's evidence has to do with an alleged interaction last year, not long before Harkness’ trial was initially supposed to have gotten underway.

“Mr. Boyko provided a statement to police indicating that he had been approached by the accused Mr. Harkness,” Caffaro said.

“It was an enquiry that the Crown at the time assessed as an attempt to obstruct justice.”

Harkness was arrested on an allegation of witness tampering on Feb. 7, 2023, moments before his trial was supposed to have begun.

The trial is scheduled to last a month.