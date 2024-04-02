Kamloops Airport receives $1.8M from province for runway rehabilitation

Photo: KTW File Photo

The runway at Fulton Field in Kamloops will be undergoing improvements thanks to a $1.8-million investment from Victoria.

In a news release, the ministry of transportation and infrastructure announced Tuesday that the province would be investing $11 million to support 26 upgrades at over two dozen airports throughout B.C. this year.

The $1.8 million contribution for taxi-lane rehabilitation at the Kamloops Airport is the largest investment being made by the province through its BC Air Access program.

"Airports play a key role in bringing together communities and people, and provide the vital links that keep goods moving and our economy strong," said minister of state for infrastructure and transit Dan Coulter.

"This provincial support will help our regional airports with a wide range of upgrades that will increase safety, reliability and capacity for the services that British Columbians rely on, including access to health care and support for firefighting."

Other projects to receive funding across the province include emergency heliport upgrades, fuel storage improvements, terminal upgrades, and emergency-access improvements, among others.

"The BC Air Access Program provides front-line funding that supports wildfire suppression, air-ambulance, emergency-response, tourism and economic-development initiatives for British Columbia's airports," said Heather McCarley, chair of the BC Aviation Council.

"These strategic investments are particularly important for the province's remote, rural and Indigenous communities."

More information on the funding program is available online.