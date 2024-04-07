Voluminous misconduct report released by TRU in effort to heal cracks in campus community

Photo: KTW file TRU President Brett Fairbairn addresses the findings of a high-profile misconduct investigation during a news conference in January of 2023.

Thompson Rivers University's board of governors has released a mostly unredacted version of a 500-plus-page report into high-profile allegations of workplace misconduct that divided the campus community.

The report was released in an effort to correct misunderstandings and misinformation circulating within the TRU community, according to the university.

The independent investigation cost more than $1 million and took over a year to complete, examining 55 allegations from eight complainants after the university’s board received complaints from several anonymous parties in 2021.

The report exonerates Matt Milovick, TRU’s VP of finance and administration, of 22 allegations made against him by four complainants.

Ten of the 33 allegations made against a second senior administrator, Larry Phillips, TRU’s former associate vice-president in charge of human resources, were substantiated by the investigation. Substantiated allegations against Phillips include making inappropriate comments about female staff, making anti-Indigenous comments and breaching TRU's policy regarding sexual and personal harassment.

Phillips was let go of his position in December of 2021, although TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the termination had nothing to do with the investigation.

In March, former board chair Marilyn McLean said in a statement online that the prior release of the more extensively redacted report failed to temper apprehension on campus regarding the investigation and its findings.

“The fact that the allegations were so widely shared and continue to be even in 2024 is an important factor in the determination that the full report, including discussion of confidential matters, must now be released in the public interest,” McLean said.

Matters of credibility and reliability

The report outlines in much detail the weight investigators gave evidence by each party based on assessments of credibility and reliability.

The report states Milovick was found to be generally credible, providing “consistent, reasoned, thorough responses.”

Investigators also noted that Milovick would concede facts contrary to his interest, such as admitting to be angry or dismissive at times or that he didn’t like a person that gave evidence, which investigators said added to his credibility.

“Overall, while he has a few detractors, there is mostly overwhelming support for his versions of the evidence,” the report states of Milovick.

Investigator said Phillips — referred to as "Respondent 1" in the report — was not “particularly reliable" although he wasn't coy or dishonest and often made admissions contrary to his interest. The investigators noted he was duplicitous on multiple topics, had engaged in “gross mischaracterizations” and was prone to exaggerating.

“The evidence he gave showed a marked lack of understanding about how his conduct was perceived and how, in some instances, his conduct was inappropriate,” the investigators state.

“Intention played high on his list of excuses for his admitted conduct, not appearing to understand that his intention not to sexually harass has no relevance to the issues.”

The investigators noted it appeared Phillips had attempted to influence the evidence of two individuals in emails, at one point suggested wording that could be used to respond to the investigators questions. Both individuals refused to speak to investigators.

The investigators found the complainants varied in credibility and reliability, some exaggerated, couldn’t remember or inferred evidence while others were generally measured, consistent and reliable.

Media and the investigation

“While there is no doubt that the media plays a vital role in our society, in this case, it has also coloured the evidence of some of the witnesses that have taken part in this process,” the report states.

The investigators noted some of the 34 witnesses questioned made assumptions about facts, assumed guilt or retold allegations previously heard in the media.

They state some statements made to the media appear to be based on information and belief, not firsthand knowledge.

“However, some of the witnesses we interviewed came forward because of the media articles,” the report reads

When several other witnesses came forward due to the media articles — some with relevant evidence and some without — TRU at first agreed to expand the scope of the investigation before reversing its decision.

“It was TRU's understanding that some complainants were being cherry-picked to add "their voice" to the complaints and that certain Indigenous individuals were being telephoned and solicited to participate, even though they may have nothing to add to the process,” the report states.

According to the report, the university’s response was that the terms of reference for the investigation were to only apply to the complaints given to the university’s board.

Findings not 'entirely accepted or understood’

In her statement, McLean said questions, speculation, discussions and cynicism about the complaints continue to surface within the community.

“It has created a persistent atmosphere that has affected interpersonal dynamics, including incidents leading to the filing of complaints, and driven discussion about internal culture,” the statement reads.

McLean’s statement said information circulating publicly doesn’t accurately describe the allegations or the outcomes of the investigation, suggesting the results were not “entirely accepted or understood.”

She said the lack of transparency about the report and investigation make it difficult to engage in discourse about the events.

“TRU believes these issues can be mitigated if the full report and findings are on the public record,” she states.

Her statement concludes by stating the decision to release the mostly unredacted report was not made to enhance TRU’s reputation, but because she believes it is “clearly in the public interest” to access the most detailed information about the investigation's findings.

The full investigation report can be read online.