Organizers expect free Kamloops Holi celebration to be well attended this year

Photo: Castanet A previous Holi celebration in Kamloops.

The organizers behind Kamloops Holi: Rang De Basanti say they are preparing for what could be their biggest celebration yet.

The Festival of Colours, a free event, will be held at Riverside Park on Sunday, April 7, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Arjun Kadaleevanam said Holi attendees can expect lots of coloured powder to be thrown, a live DJ and two Indian food vendors with vegetarian offerings available for purchase.

“This celebration is about welcoming spring and having fun,” Kadaleevanam said.

The Hindu event marks the arrival of spring, and participants celebrate by throwing coloured powder and dancing.

Kadaleevanam said the local event has its roots at Thompson Rivers University, where the TRU Student Union’s India Club planned the annual cultural celebration. With help from Downtown Kamloops, organizers took the event city-wide in 2019.

Kadaleevanam said last year’s Kamloops Holi celebration was the biggest yet, with 700 kilograms of coloured powder brought in for the event.

“I’m expecting it to be much bigger this year,” he said.

He said a website was set up so attendees could register in advance, giving organizers a better idea of how many people might show up. About 1,000 free tickets were made available — and were snatched up in about three days.

Kadaleevanam said anyone who has already registered is guaranteed to receive a free colour packet. Kamloops Holi is open to the public, and anyone can drop by Riverside Park next week to join the celebration even if they missed registration.

He said organizers are continuing to work with sponsors to make sure there will be more coloured powder packets available for attendees, and continue to welcome local businesses interested in supporting the event.

More information on Sunday's event can be found here.