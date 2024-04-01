Highway 1 eastbound lane reopens after motor vehicle incident in Valleyview

Photo: Castanet One lane on Highway 1 was briefly closed to traffic as first responders attended an incident.

An eastbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview was briefly blocked after a motor vehicle incident on Monday.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics responded to the incident, which happened just before noon on Highway 1, between Highland Road and River Road.

Emergency vehicles appeared to be clearing the scene as of 12:20 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to police and BC EHS for more information.