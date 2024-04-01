FUBAR The Live Show to make stop in Kamloops during western Canada tour

Photo: Diamond Mine Agency

A live show based on a cult classic film says it will be “given’r” as its western Canada tour makes a stop in Kamloops next weekend.

Organizers say FUBAR The LIVE Show is an improvised comedy show based on the 2002 Canadian cult classic film FUBAR.

The live show promises laughs, rock and metal music and audience interactions.

“We got cold ones, a wild gift exchange with the audience, live Metal Karaoke, plenty of rock kicks AND a pre-show meet and greet with the cast,” organizers say.

“Gifts, Given’r and Good times guaranteed.”

The 2002 film is based on head-banger subculture and was filmed in Calgary on a shoestring budget and no set script. Much of the film relied on actors improvising dialogue or entire sequences.

Actor Dave Lawrence will be performing in the show.

The 19+ live show will play in Kamloops on April 7 at the Blue Grotto.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will play from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.