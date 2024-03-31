Guest conductor, soloists join Kamloops Orchestra to perform Mozart's Requiem

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra

A guest conductor and several well known soloists will be joining the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra to perform Mozart’s Requiem — his final work.

Guest conductor Gordon Gerrard will lead the concert. Gerrard has served as music director of the Regina Symphony Orchestra since 2016, led the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for over 100 performances and held the position of Resident Conductor and Repetiteur for the Calgary Opera for four seasons.

Métis soprano Melody Courage, Canadian messo soprano Stephanie Tritchew, Kamloops tenor Tomas Bijok and professional bass-baritone opera singer Neil Craighead will also join the orchestra on stage as soloists.

“Filled with all the drama and humanity of his stage masterworks, it grapples with the mystery of death in the same way his operas grapple with the beauty and complexity of being alive,” the KSO said of Mozart’s Requiem.

The show’s program will also includes previous works performed by the orchestra, including Dinuk Wijeratne’s Tabla Concerto and Marian Mozetich’s Postcards from the Sky.

The KSO said the concert was originally titled Mozart Meets Margit Sky prior to the passing of local musician Rod “Little Sky” Bandura of the Margit Sky Project.

The Margit Sky Project will no longer be performing at the concert, however the KSO said a short performance will occur at both concerts in memory of Bandura.

Gordon Gerrard Conducts Mozart’s Requiem will be performed on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. and April 28 at 2 p.m at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Tickets and further information on the concert and performers are available online.