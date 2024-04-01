Fluctuating temperatures, mix of sun and cloud in forecast for Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see fluctuating temperatures, days of overcast skies and chances of showers over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with a high of 21 C. Skies will be cloudy overnight and temperatures are expected to reach a low of 7 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday with a daytime high of 21 C. Cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are predicted overnight. Temperatures will reach a low of 5 C.

Temperatures will see a high of 12 C on Wednesday as skies see both sun and cloud over the course of the day. Wednesday night will be overcast as skies hit a low of 2 C.

Thursday is predicted to be cloudy with a daytime high of 11 C. A 40 per cent chance of showers is expected overnight with a low of 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday as temperatures reach a high of 16 during the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 4 C.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun a cloud over the weekend with daytime highs around 16 C.