Kamloops Mounties searching for suspects after suspicious fires in Valleyview

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that were lit in Valleyview overnight less than 800 metres, and one hour, apart.

The first fire was reported about 2 a.m. from the Tournament Inn at 1893 Frontage Rd. off the East Trans Canada Highway.

RCMP staff Sgt. Kelly Butler told Castanet Kamloops the fire involved some garbage burning in a supply room that caused minimal damage.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon Capt. Sheldon Guertin said firefighters arrived to find someone using a garden hose to extinguish a small pile of garbage up against the building. He said firefighters helped finish off the fire, which caused damage to the outside of the motel.

About an hour later police were alerted to a cedar hedge that was on fire at 2063 Frontage Rd. off the East Trans Canada Highway, Butler said.

Guertin said firefighters extinguished about 10 feet of cedar shrubs that were on fire along the property line. He said KFR has not determined a cause, but police are investigating.

“We don't have any suspects in either one of those, but obviously [they are] suspicious just based on their proximity and times,” Butler said.

Anyone who has any information regarding these two fires is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Third fire burned on Tk'emúps reserve

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon Capt. Sheldon Guertin said firefighters made short work of a structure fire in the 400-block of Chilcotin Road crews were called to at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Guertin said a fire was found burning up against the exterior of a building, and firefighters quickly extinguished it.

He said the RCMP were notified of the fire and Mounties are now investigating the blaze.