Second Molotov cocktail fire in Kamloops in three days, this time at the site of 2023 homicide

Photo: Castanet 110-800 Valhalla Drive was the scene of a murder in 2023.

Mounties are investigating a second Molotov cocktail thrown at a residence this week — this time at a Brocklehurst home that was the scene of a homicide last May.

Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler told Castanet Kamloops police responded, along with Kamloops Fire Rescue, at about 1 a.m. Saturday to a townhome in the 800-block of Valhalla Drive where a carport was struck with the incendiary device.

A fire was sparked at the front of the home, but Butler said she’s not aware of any car or structure fire that resulted, noting the file is still under investigation and she does not have full details yet.

KFR platoon Capt. Sheldon Guertin said a bystander was extinguishing the fire when firefighters arrived, at which point there were no visible flames. He said some materials outside of the house in the carport had burned, and police arrived shortly after KFR and took over the scene.

Butler said police stopped a vehicle and spoke with a suspect, but did not have enough evidence to link them to the incident and they were released.

She said police believe the fire was targeted and not a random incident.

Two days earlier, police responded to a home in the 200-block of Spruce Avenue in North Kamloops where someone had apparently thrown a Molotov cocktail on the deck of the residence at about 4 a.m.

Butler said there’s nothing to indicate the two incidents are related.

The home where Saturday’s Molotov cocktail was thrown is 110-800 Valhalla Dr., which is the townhouse where Chaneill Satow, 39, was shot to death last May.

Butler said there is nothing to suggest there’s any connection between this incident and the homicide.

Emergency crews were called to 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on May 21, according to residents.

Police said at the time, Satow was shot on the property. She died in hospital five days later.

The investigation into the slaying is ongoing.