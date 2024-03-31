Kamloops Mounties looking for white pickup stolen from outside business

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are on the lookout for a white pickup truck stolen from outside a Kamloops business last weekend while its owner was shopping inside.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive at about 6 p.m. on March 24 for a report mom a theft.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a Ford pickup from the early-2000s was reported as having been stolen between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“The truck had a cancer rack, a Sun Peaks sticker on the back widow, front bumper light bar, LED headlights, front and back licence plates PD 7453 and a child seat inside,” she said.

“A running board was missing from the driver’s side and the vehicle was dirty with mud.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.