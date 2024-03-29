Jewelry, beauty products stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at downtown Kamloops business

Photo: Castanet

Jewelry and beauty products were targeted by thieves last weekend in a smash-and-grab burglary at a business on Victoria Street, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 200-block of Victoria Street at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a burglary.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a business door was smashed, with thieves stealing beauty products and jewelry.

She said investigators examined the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police at 250-828-3000.