KCBIA says businesses weighing costs, benefits with new extended patio program

An extended patio program approved by Kamloops council has potential to bolster vibrancy on city streets, but it could see a slow uptake this year as businesses weigh the costs and benefits of constructing their own bypass sidewalk segments.

Kamloops city council earlier this month approved a new guide laying out standards for a sidewalk patio program. The guide was developed after council decided on a new program and fee structure to allow the extended patios which popped up to help businesses through COVID-19.

Howie Reimer, executive director for the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, said the extended patio program implemented during the height of pandemic-related restrictions was “a lifeline” for businesses.

The neighbourhood also saw added vibrancy as a result of these spaces.

“I don't know anybody who doesn't like to be enjoying a cold beverage on a sunny or shaded patio in the months that Kamloops is so famous for, between May and September,” Reimer said.

“It’s just the vibe. It's the vibrancy. It's getting more people together, more people downtown, shared experience. It also helps mitigate some of the social issues that happen, the more people that you have on the street.”

Under the new model, businesses can set up their own extended patio and pedestrian bypass area between April and October, based on construction specifications set out by the city. They must pay a $700 fee — $100 per month — per displaced parking stall.

The city has offered a 50 per cent fee reduction in the first year in order to help with set-up costs, as businesses will also need to purchase their own bypass sidewalk segments.

Businesses also have the option of setting up a patio at their storefronts without building and paying for an extension, so long as there is a 1.5 metre minimum width left available on the sidewalk for pedestrians. There is a $80 application fee and $40 renewal fee for this type of patio.

Reimer said the KCBIA surveyed non-eatery businesses in December, as these storefronts may not see as many direct benefits from patios as a restaurant or cafe. About 63 per cent of respondents said they were in favour of the patios.

He acknowledged it was’t unanimous — there’s still those who favour parking spots in close proximity to their business rather than the extended patios.

“I don't want to say there's two camps, but there's kind of two camps where you've got team parking and team patio,” Reimer said.

However, he said he anticipates a slower uptake for the patio extension program, especially as the initiative is just getting underway.

“I don't think we're going to lose a whole lot of parking in year one, nor in subsequent years,” Reimer said.

“The costs of putting in the patio, the business has to weigh that, and make sure that it's going to be something that's going to be beneficial and it's going to help the bottom line.”

He said there are a lot of companies offering prefabricated options for businesses which come in easy-to-store kits. Even though the city has offered to offset some of the initial start-up costs, businesses still have to consider their options.

“It’s going be an investment that they are going to have to make — and nothing is every guaranteed in business,” Reimer said.

“But if they're done right, and if we get a lot of people taking part, I think it can be certainly a huge benefit to not only the business, but for our downtown, our neighbourhood and community.”