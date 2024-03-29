Kamloops Mounties seize loaded handgun, body armour following traffic stop

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties found a loaded handgun and body armour while arresting two people earlier this month on the Tk’emlups reserve.

According to police, an officer patrolling the Mount Paul area on March 18 spotted a vehicle driving without licence plates.

“The two occupants of the vehicle entered a compound in the 400-block of Chilcotin Road and were detained for a trespassing investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“A subsequent search led to the discovery of numerous items, including break-and-enter tools, a loaded handgun and body armour.”

Evelyn said the suspects were released pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

She said the vehicle associated with the suspects was towed by police.