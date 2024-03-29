BOOGIE THE BRIDGE: Three columnists complete week four of an eight-week journey to prepare for Boogie

Photo: Castanet Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday get ready to embark on a RUNClub Boogie clinic training session on Sunday, March 24.

Join columnists Max Patel, Dylana Kneeshaw and Kristen Holliday each Friday morning over the next four weeks as they lace up their running shoes to take part in RUNClub training for Boogie the Bridge. Follow their progress as they prepare for the big event, which will kick off on Sunday, April 28 in downtown Kamloops.

Settling on a goal

Here we are, halfway through the 8-week training session, and it's been quite a journey so far. This past week presented me with the dilemma of whether to commit to a 10K or a 21K run. To find clarity, I decided to join the 10K Bold group last Sunday.

Transitioning from my previous 10K Sweet group, which ran for six minutes and walked for two, I anticipated the adjustment to the Bold group's eight minutes of running and two minutes of walking wouldn't be too daunting. However, reality hit hard, especially after a day of strenuous yard work.

Our meeting point was The Vic in downtown Kamloops, and our route took us towards Valleyview. Those seemingly innocuous hills in Valleyview felt like monumental challenges, reminiscent of trying to ascend Columbia Street. Amid the struggle, I must commend Coach Kevin for his unwavering support, especially during those uphill battles.

Upon completing the run, I found the answer to my lingering question. I've resolved to tackle the 10K at CFJC-TV Boogie the Bridge. Now, my focus shifts towards achieving a sub-60 minute finish time. It's a daunting goal, but with determination and continued support, I believe it's within reach.

— Max Patel, advertising consultant, Pattison Media Kamloops

'Here's to hitting our stride'

Happy halfway! Like a pair of broken-in shoes, the RUNClub experience is feeling even more comfortable. The fourth week of Boogie training brought a pretty exciting realization that completing a 10 kilometre event, and feeling strong by the end, is totally possible.

The 10K Sweet group took to the streets of downtown Kamloops on Sunday, went over the Overlanders Bridge, and took what I like to refer to as ‘the scenic route’ along Schubert Drive. The way back felt stronger than I expected it to be, especially going over the bridge. I’m going to attribute that to getting used to the longer distances, and spending the past four weeks actually stretching after finishing a run.

The camaraderie amongst the group is also feeling more comfortable. People are sparking up conversations more often, and there’s a steady stream of high fives whenever the front runners circle back to regroup and stay with the herd.

It’s impossible not to notice the difference in how you feel after completing one of these excursions. Mentally, it’s remarkable how much more productive I’ve been feeling on Sundays — to the point where I reorganized the Tupperware cupboard in my kitchen. If that’s not a clear cut example of getting a mental health boost, I don’t know what is. So here’s to hitting our stride in our physical and mental fitness!

— Dylana Kneeshaw, reporter, CFJC TV

Movement makes a difference

We’ve hit the halfway point, and the countdown to Boogie is on — but this week, aside from Sunday RUNClub, getting out to run on my own has been a challenge.

As a news reporter, some weeks I work consistent hours. Other weeks, my schedule is all over the place. This is not the space to discuss current happenings in the realm of municipal politics, but suffice to say there’s been some overtime hours happening.

When the work-life balance teeters too far to the work side of the scale, it can be difficult to prioritize time to run, practice yoga or go to the gym. I also need to spend quality time with my husband and friends, pull my weight with household chores and errands, and frankly, just rest.

I’m learning to be kind to myself during the times when things feel out of control. I also remind myself that movement makes a difference. Running helps me focus, alleviates my anxious thoughts, and makes me feel happy and confident. While sometimes it’s tricky to find the time — and that’s okay — I know it’s well worth fitting in exercise when I can.

During those times when I have the breathing room in my schedule but have trouble motivating myself to lace up those running shoes, I try to remind myself how much better I feel after I run — and that can make all the difference.

— Kristen Holliday, regional editor, Castanet Kamloops