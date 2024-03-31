Kamloops council drafts letter pushing back on anticipated changes to federal fund requirements

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has agreed to send a letter to Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo expressing concerns that a source of federal government funding won’t be as flexible as it has been in the past.

Coun. Nancy Bepple, who is involved with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, discussed anticipated changes to the Canada Community Building Fund — formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund — during a March 12 council meeting.

Bepple said the terms of this federal fund — which is routed to local governments through the Union of B.C. Municipalities — expire at the end of March.

“It’s money that we can use, it’s discretionary, so we can use it for many, many different things,” Bepple said.

“The terms expire at the end of March, at which time, the federal government, which gives us the money, has stated that it will have to go towards projects related to housing. So that's quite a shift in terms of what we've been able to do with it in the past.”

She said FCM has recommended that, at a minimum, local governments let their MPs know about the importance of this source of federal funding.

“Moving from a discretionary fund to one that is very prescribed sort of ties our hands as local government to make the best decision as to what we need to spend money on in our community,” Bepple said.

The councillor said the federal government has also indicated there will be more reporting required, which means more staff time will need to be dedicated as a result.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the City of Kamloops receives about $4.5 million per year through the fund — known in B.C. as the Community Works Fund.

“There are some prescribed requirements today. … However, to Coun. Bepple’s point, what we're understanding is that there is going to be some changes in terms of some of the criteria, which has the possibility of restricting our ability to be able to utilize those funds as we have in the past,” he said.

Council voted in favour of sending a letter to Caputo, emphasizing the importance of the fund and advising that more prescriptive criteria will hamper the municipality’s ability to make decisions it knows is best for the community.