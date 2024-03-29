TRU approves budget, projects $5M surplus for 2024-25 academic year

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is budgeting for a $5-million surplus by the end of the 2024-25 academic year, although a few undetermined factors mean this isn’t yet set in stone.

The proposed surplus is $1.1 million lower than the current budget, $13 million lower than the university’s third quarter forecast and $7.9 million lower than year end results from last year.

While unfilled vacancies, employee attrition and unfulfilled spending plans could affect next year’s surplus, Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, said the biggest risk could be international enrolment.

Milovick told TRU’s board Thursday afternoon that it could depend on if the university is able to hit its target of 4,000 international students for the upcoming year — 600 fewer students than this semester.

He said while the university had been targeting 4,000 international students prior to recently announced international student permit caps, the announcement may mean they’ll reach their target sooner than expected. The cap will be held over the next two years.

“So hopefully we'll have will have greater stability starting in 26-27,” Milovick said.

“Assuming all of this holds, we will have 5 million for rebalancing and we will have institutional surpluses for the next five years, but again, plans, budgets are a point in time, things can always change.”

While unknown factors persist, Milovick said he believes planned surpluses will help mitigate the risk.

“I think if things really go south in the next year or two we can manage that without being too hurt financially,” he said.

“But we can't sit still, we have to keep our eye on the prize and understand what's going on in markets and be prepared to respond.”

Gillian Balfour, TRU provost and vice-president academic, said while there is a plan to work international enrolment down to 4,000, she said the university should be trying to address its declining domestic enrolment.

“It's not a condition that we're happy to accept, it's a condition that we need to address. That means there's innovation needed, there's resource allocation needed,” he said.

“That will take us in different directions in order to achieve what it is that we need to achieve, to meet the needs of students in our domestic market.”

The university currently has 83 vacant positions, equivalent to about $9.5 million, according to Milovick.

The university is budgeting for $309.7 million in revenue after a $7 million deferral for future capital funding, which is $29 million higher than last year’s budget and $47.2 million higher than year end results.

Expenses are expected to be $304.7 million, $29 million higher compared to last year and $55.1 million higher than last year’s end results.

The capital budget for the 2024-25 academic year will be over $26 million, including over $10 million budgeted for small capital projects — meaning under $2 million — $4 million allocated for an Indigenous Education Building and $6 million will be spent on a low carbon district energy system.

The university’s board approved the 2024-25 budget Thursday afternoon.