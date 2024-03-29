Tk'emlúps band not close to ready for excavation of probable graves site at former Kamloops Residential School

Photo: KTW Tk'emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir

The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band is not close to excavating the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where it says it found signs of graves nearly three years ago.

In May of 2021, the band announced it had found signs of 200 probable graves on grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School through a ground-penetrating radar survey.

During a press conference announcing a sacred covenant between the band and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver, reporters asked Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir if there was an update on the identification of the unmarked graves anomalies, if any excavation of the site had been completed to date and, if not, whether there were any plans to do so in 2024.

“We have not started excavation,” Casmir said.

Tk’emlúps spokesperson Racelle Kooy told reporters the band is still at a point of doing archival research in its investigation.

“We’re still at the oral tellings with the truth telling part of it,” Casimir added.

Casimir said any talk of excavation of the site “is very intrusive” and it is “a very sensitive step moving forward.”

She said taking that step will entail a lot of dialogue, with supports in place for band members and residential school survivors, as well as collaboration with other First Nations impacted by the Kamloops Residential School.

“And we're not at that point yet. We're still very early,” Casimir said.

Casimir said the band intends to provide updates “at key points” in its investigation into the probable graves.

“We will be sure to reach out and share,” Casimir said.

In September of 2021 Kooy told reporters at a press conference the band had done “non-invasive work to date” at the site.