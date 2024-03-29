Kamloops man ordered to spend four years in prison for raping young cousin

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who raped his young cousin at a family gathering has been ordered to spend four years in federal prison.

The 32-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victim.

He was convicted last year following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court on charges of sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, exposing genitals to a person under 16 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He was sentenced on Thursday.

Court heard the man abused and raped his cousin during visits at their grandparents’ house in 2015 and 2016. She was 12 and 13 at the time and he was in his early 20s.

The man has significant mental-health diagnoses, including schizophrenia, for which he was hospitalized shortly after the offences involving his cousin.

The victim has been left traumatized. In a victim-impact statement, she said she has harmed herself since the incident, which cycles through her mind "constantly." She also said she is "disgusted" by the thought of intimacy.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ward Branch called it “a difficult case.”

“The crime you committed was a horrible one — you abused a member of your family who was not yet an adult,” he said.

"On the other hand, I accept that your level of responsibility is reduced given that you have led a very difficult life.”

Prosecutors were seeking a four-year sentence while the defence suggest something in the two-year range.

Branch sided with the Crown, sentencing the man to four years in federal prison. Once he is given credit for time served, he will have a little less than 1,200 days left to serve — about 3.25 years.

In addition to the prison time, the man was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.

The man will also be prohibited for 10 years from possessing firearms and being within 200 metres of the victim’s home, school or workplace.