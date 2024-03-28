Kamloops Mounties launch arson investigation after early-morning firebombing on North Shore

Photo: Contributed

Police are searching for suspects after a North Kamloops resident woke up Thursday to find a fire burning on their deck — a blaze apparently sparked by a molotov cocktail, Mounties say.

The fire was reported at about 4:15 a.m. outside a home in the 200-block of Spruce Avenue after a person heard a loud bang outside, then saw flames.

“The resident was able to quickly put out the fire with an extinguisher," RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

She said the resident then called police after discovering what was described as a molotov cocktail.

“Luckily, no one was injured during this concerning incident, although there was some damage to the house’s deck and exterior," Evelyn said.

Multiple police officers attended the area, including the police dog service unit and a Kamloops RCMP fire investigator.

Evelyn said several similar incendiary devices were located in the yard and the alley it backs onto.

“Investigators are asking anyone in the area, including those who live on streets neighbouring the alleyway, to please check their security and dash camera video to see if it captured any movement that could be related to this incident,” she said.

Those who witnessed or have information are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.