Interior Health, province to jointly fund Kamloops pregnancy triage clinic

Joint funding at the 11th hour from Interior Health and the Ministry of Health will keep the First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic running, opening up more access to prenatal and postpartum care services in Kamloops.

Joanna Norman, head of the First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic, told Castanet last December that funding for the clinic would run out at the end of March.

Now that cash has been secured, Interior Health said in a press release that the clinic will be able to continue to address service gaps in maternal care in Kamloops and the Thompson Cariboo region.

“The expansion of the innovative and team-based services provided by First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic are needed to meet the needs of expectant families in Kamloops and surrounding communities,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“The enhanced funding demonstrates our continuing commitment to bolster maternal and newborn health by expanding access to vital prenatal and postpartum care services.”

Interior Health will also now employ a registered nurse, nurse practitioner and medical office assistant at First Steps, who will now allow the clinic to follow paternity patients up to 30 weeks of their pregnancy — an extension of their previous service of 20 weeks.

The clinic will also expand to include postpartum care up to six weeks after birth.

“Stabilizing high-quality, team-based care for pregnant and postpartum patients is the goal of all partners engaged in the First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“Through collaborative efforts, we are committed to providing expectant individuals and new parents with the necessary care and support during such a significant time in their lives.”

The vision of the clinic is to support families through early pregnancy.

The clinic first opened in September 2023, to provide prenatal care for unattached, and some attached, patients.

First Steps saw nearly 400 maternity patients in five months of operation. Interior Health said the clinic is estimated to serve approximately 800 patients per year.

“We want to be here for people at such an important and vulnerable time,” Norman said.

“With this funding in place we will be able to care for many more patients seeking prenatal and postpartum care in the community.”

Interior Health said those who are newly pregnant and are without a care provider can call or text the First Steps Early Pregnancy Triage Clinic at 250-318-3821.