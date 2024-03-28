Vintage Car Club's Kamloops chapter to take part in Easter Sunday drive, car show

Photo: Castanet

A variety of vintage vehicles will be out on display this weekend in Riverside Park.

The Kamloops Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada is hosting its annual Easter Drive and Car Show on Sunday, March 31.

Vehicles will stage at McArthur Island at 10 a.m. before departing at 11:45 a.m. on a drive through Westsyde and the North Shore, down Eighth Street and Tranquille Road.

Cars will cruise into Riverside Park at 1 p.m., and will park by the bandshell until 4 p.m.

Attendees can see a number of historic vehicles club members have worked to restore, including a 1937 Ford fire truck and a 1952 Austin-Sheerline ambulance used in Kamloops, as well as a 1928 Dodge owned by a local family.