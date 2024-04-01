Amazing Race to Inclusion returns to downtown Kamloops in early May

Photo: Shutterstock

Planning is underway for the fourth annual Amazing Race to Inclusion, a Kamloops event where participants race to complete challenges which provide a glimpse of what it's like for someone with a disability to navigate daily life.

In a news release, organizers said this year’s race will take place on Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“During this fun and challenging event, participants will move around downtown Kamloops, getting first-hand experience with some of the barriers that come with having various disabilities,” the statement said.

“The goal of this experiential event is to give participants a better understanding of the daily challenges faced by people living with diverse abilities.”

An Amazing Race to Inclusion is put on through a partnership between the Speak Up Self-Advocacy Awareness Society and New Horizons Professional Support Services.

The event will be based at Sandman Centre. A Breaking Barriers Expo will include booths featuring the services available for people with diverse abilities, and there will be a chance for non-racers to try out some event challenges.

“This event promises to be an eye-opening experience, raising awareness about the barriers to inclusion that exist for many individuals living in Kamloops and region,” event organizers said, noting about 18,000 people in the Kamloops area have diverse abilities.

Individuals and organizations are invited to participate in this year’s race.

Residents can find out more information about the event, including how to register or make a donation, on An Amazing Race to Inclusion’s Eventbrite page.