TRU board of governors chair Marilyn McLean stepping down before presidential search committee gets underway

Photo: Josh Dawson

The chair of Thompson Rivers University's board of governors announced Thursday she is stepping down next week, ending her term early as TRU begins its search for a new president.

Marilyn McLean has served as board chair for nearly three years. She was appointed in July of 2021.

McLean announced the news at the start of Thursday's board of governors meeting. Vice-chair Hee-Young Chung will take over as board chair and David Hallinan will become vice-chair.

Chung and Hallinan will assume office on April 2. Hallinan was also appointed to the presidential search committee.

“Like every good hockey player, you want to go out when the time is good and the time is good now for me to move on,” McLean said.

“Part of that is we have a presidential search coming in — the chair is the person that leads that search and it doesn't make a lot of sense for me since my term is up in July.”

TRU president Brett Fairbairn announced he would retire from the role in 2025 last June.

“There was a joint workshop scheduled for the members of the Senate and the Board of Governors, and please stay tuned for that information,” McLean said.

McLean led TRU's board through some choppy waters during her time as chair, most notably a high-profile workplace harassment investigation that has spawned multiple lawsuits.