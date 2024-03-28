Tk'emlúps chief will sign reconciliation covenant with Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

The Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver will sign a sacred covenant on Easter Sunday at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in an effort to formalize their commitment to truth and reconciliation.

The news was announced Thursday by Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Archbishop J. Michael Miller. Terms of the covenant will include a shared historical record of residential school as well as commitments to action.

Those actions will include finding ways to memorialize children who attended residential schools and sharing archives and records in the church’s possession, with full transparency, to identify the truth of what happened to missing children.

Under the agreement, the diocese will also offer healing services for family members of loved ones who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School and work with Tk'emlúps in answering questions related to their investigation of unmarked graves at the former institution.

In May of 2021, the band announced it had found signs of 200 probable graves on grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School through a ground-penetrating radar survey.

During the press conference Casimir said the band has been dedicated to finding answers since the unmarked graves discovery, and need cooperation from the Roman Catholic Church when it comes to accessing historic documents pertaining to the attendees of the former school.

Records are available

“To sign a sacred covenant with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver, is to enact important steps of contrition,” Casimir said. “To sign it on Easter Sunday is a symbolic and significant step forward.”

Archbishop Miller said the Catholic Church recognizes its part in the resulting tragedies of the residential school system and wishes to move forward with Tk'emlúps “on a path to greater healing, more understanding and increased respect.”

“Unquestionably, the church was wrong in implementing a government colonial policy, which resulted in devastation for many children, families and communities,” Miller said.

Miller said the Archdiocese of Vancouver has made available all of its records that are available, and wants to do so — despite the difficulty presented in some cases by just finding them.

“It’s certainly our desire that all records be shared, there is nothing to be gained by not sharing records,” Miller said, adding the diocese is working on a project to make its databases of records more accessible and searchable for families looking for answers.

He added he is not sure about access to archives at the Vatican, but believes bishops and other Catholic entities across Canada are willing th share their records as well.

Archdiocese has committed funds

Miller noted that while the covenant comes with no new financial commitment, the Archdiocese of Vancouver did commit $2.5 million over five years to the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund, which is a registered charity established in 2022 that accepts contributions from 73 Catholic entities across Canada.

The fund seeks to support projects in collaboration with First Nations, Métis and Inuit partners pertaining to reconciliation, Indigenous culture, education and healing.

“So far we have contributed 1.2 million for several, always indigenous lead, projects,” Miller said.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver and the Diocese of Kamloops have been working on the Sacred Covenant for months, accoridng to a joint news release.

An early draft of the covenant was developed by former Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Manny Jules and former Assembly of First Nations Chief Phil Fontaine.