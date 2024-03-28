Kamloops city council will meet Thursday after mayor's surprise decision to suspend top official

KTW file photo.

Kamloops city councillors will take part in a special meeting Thursday following Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s unilateral move to suspend acting CAO Byron McCorkell, with councillors and staff calling on the mayor to attend so he can “articulate his alleged grounds for suspension.”

According to an agenda posted on the City of Kamloops website, the closed meeting will take place immediately following a brief open meeting, scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m. in council chambers.

Hamer-Jackson said he won't be attending the special meeting due to previous plans to travel to Las Vegas with his family.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, City of Kamloops council and staff noted the special council meeting was called by Coun. Mike O’Reilly, this month’s deputy mayor, as well as Coun. Dale Bass, as per the guidelines laid out in the Community Charter.

“Staff and council recognize that the meeting is scheduled prior to a long weekend and many people have travel or personal plans for the holiday, however the mayor is strongly encouraged to attend this special meeting and articulate his alleged grounds for suspension,” the statement said.

The statement said the mayor acted unilaterally, and without prior consultation with the rest of council when he decided to summarily suspend McCorkell.

“Having failed to articulate any cause or justification other than a personal preference to move in a different direction, it is in the best interests of the corporation to address this matter immediately," the statement said.

Council expected to undo suspension

Council is expected to reinstate McCorkell, issuing a statement Wednesday saying councillors have full confidence in the deputy CAO and don't support the mayor’s unilateral, sudden decision to suspend him.

Byron McCorkell has worked for the city for more than 25 years, and was officially named deputy CAO in the fall.

He stepped in to lead the city in early March after CAO David Trawin went away on personal leave.

As per the community charter, while the mayor has authority to suspend a municipal officer or employee, the decision must be raised with council at its next meeting — and council as a whole ultimately has the final say.

Mayor points to street issues

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he was working on a report outlining his reasons for the suspension for council’s next regular meeting on April 9.

He said he chose to suspend deputy CAO Byron McCorkell — less than a month after he took on the top job — because he wasn’t seeing change, pointing to various street issues in Kamloops.

The mayor also pointed to an incident which happened earlier this month in which he forwarded a compromising photo to the local chamber of commerce while preparing to give a presentation for a dinner event. The city stepped in, and pulled Hamer-Jackson’s slideshow.

In Thursday’s statement, city administration and council said allegations for the suspension are considered personnel-related, and as such, shouldn’t be shared publicly as per privacy legislation and provisions laid out in the Community Charter.

However, they said Hamer-Jackson should have been prepared with a report documenting his rationale in advance of issuing a suspension, and “should have it ready to present in today’s closed council meeting.”

It's been almost exactly a year since a special meeting was called by council to discuss another unilateral decision made by the mayor — the appointment of members of the public to council's committees, including people who worked on his election campaign.

Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter present for the open portion of Thursday's meeting. This story will be updated as more information is available.