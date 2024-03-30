Work underway on TRU Indigenous Education Centre after pause due to international student uncertainty

Photo: TRU

After uncertainties around international enrolment put the project on temporary hold, work on Thompson Rivers University’s $22-million Indigenous Education Centre is again underway.

The university implemented a partial hiring freeze and paused some big-money campus capital projects in the wake of a federal announcement that international students admissions would be capped for two-years.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the pause on the project has been lifted based on budget projections for the next five years.

“We put on pause a number of things and that is one of the capital projects on our agenda, which is essentially wholly funded by TRU. It doesn't involve any funding from other sources,” Fairbairn said.

“We're now confident that that can be funded as part of the capital plan, so therefore we are proceeding.”

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of administration and finance, said the project is in the design phase.

“We are at 30 per cent design, which is the natural time to go out for a construction manager. We've already hired our project managers,” Milovick said.

“So full steam ahead. We're in good shape.”

The Indigenous Education Centre has been on the university’s long-term capital plan since 2018 and was approved by the board of governors in October.

At the time, Milovick said in a perfect world the project would be completed by September 2025 and construction would begin in the spring.

The university said the design of the building is based on the Secwépemc structural design for meeting houses, and was designed by Stantec and Indigenous architect Patrick Stewart.

The building will provide space for Indigenous students, ceremonies, and culture and scholarly work.

The centre will be located at the former site of the Cariboo Child Care Society on TRU's campus.