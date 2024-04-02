TRU working with City of Kamloops on final study for Summit Drive overpass, Fairbairn says

Photo: City of Kamloops

Kamloops city staff are working with Thompson Rivers University to complete a final study before deciding on a location for a proposed overpass spanning Summit Drive — a joint project TRU's president says is "back on track" following a very public disagreement last month.

In February, city councillors expressed frustration that TRU was still undecided on the bridge’s location, despite two previous studies identifying the same location — one in 2012 and a second in 2022.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn made an appearance during a city council meeting to express concerns that the 2012 study was outdated. He added the university was largely concerned with the safety of its students, staff and faculty on one of the most crash-prone streets in the city.

“Health and safety concerns were very high priority considerations and I heard feedback from councillors that they acknowledged that message and agreed with it,” Fairbairn told the TRU senate on last week.

“So I think that will be an important factor guiding future planning.”

Following his presentation to city council, Fairbairn said conversations are “back on track,” and the city is working with the university on a further study for the location of the proposed span.

"The city is participating in that and things are moving along pretty much as planned," he said.

The results of the study are expected by the end of April.

The cost of the $10-million overpass is intended to be split evenly between the city and the university.