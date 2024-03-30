WCT's Jesus Christ Superstar will bring the drama to Sagebrush Theatre stage

Photo: Josh Dawson

Western Canada Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar will bring the drama to the Sagebrush Theatre's stage, according to those working on the show.

First conceived as a concept album by duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice more than 50 years ago, the rock musical follows the final week of Jesus Christ’s life.

Actor Lauren Bowler, who plays Simon in the production, said the story is often associated with 1970s Americana, but its themes are what keep it relevant five decades later.

“It's pretty interesting to look at what is maybe very, very different, what's the same? The show can't help but reflect the current climate on a variety of topics,” Bowler said.

She said the rock opera shouldn’t be treated lightly, and is quite drama heavy throughout with some lighter moments of levity.

“This story is arguably the biggest, if not certainly one of the biggest, if not the biggest stories available to us as people nowadays,” she said.

“So it's it's drama heavy, but it doesn't mean that we always feel tragic when we experience it.”

Show choreographer Nicole Spinola said WCT’s production will bring something new to the decades old show, including a smaller than usual ensemble and more interactive elements.

“Another thing I believe is sort of a fresh take on this show is just how interactive the show is. There's a lot of work that happens within the audience,” Spinola said.

“We definitely break the fourth wall a lot, so we're asking the audience to come on the journey with us and help tell us help tell the story with us.”

Spinola encouraged member of the community to support live theatre, stressing the importance of finding several hours to enjoy the arts.

“Supporting live theatre is so important — gives us the opportunity to disconnect from all of the things that plague us, for lack of a better word,” she said.

Jesus Christ Superstar will run from April 4 to April 20 at the Sagebrush Theatre and has a run time of around two hours. More information is available online.