Kamloops Mounties say trio arrested after found sleeping in home that should have been vacant

Photo: Glacier Media

Three sleepy suspects were arrested after a sharp-eyed neighbour spotted something suspicious inside a downtown Kamloops home that was supposed to be empty, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address in the 500-block of Nicola Street on Sunday for a report of a burglary in process.

“Kamloops RCMP frontline officers attended and located a broken door and three people sleeping inside who allegedly did not have permission to be there,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Break-in tools and property believed to be stolen were seized as part of the investigation.”

Evelyn said three suspects — two men and a woman — were arrested at the scene, then released with court dates and conditions pending the outcome of the investigation.